Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW X7

46,260 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X7

2020 BMW X7

M50i

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X7

M50i

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10328193
  2. 10328193
  3. 10328193
  4. 10328193
  5. 10328193
  6. 10328193
  7. 10328193
  8. 10328193
  9. 10328193
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10328193
  • Stock #: PC9564
  • VIN: 5UXCX6C06LLE35391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9564
  • Mileage 46,260 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Battery disconnect

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
Wood
Third Row
20
Carpet
Chrome Accents
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Side door type: soft close
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
3rd row moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Sunshade: power side window
Front fog lights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Mirror color: accent
Rear vents: third row
LAMP FAILURE
Body side moldings: chrome accents
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Connected in-car apps: Google search
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
illuminated scuff plate
independently controlled
in floor
split liftgate
front pedestrian
Gesture infotainment controls
vibrating steering wheel
Cross traffic alert: front
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Watts: 464
Roof rails: black
Dash camera: front recording
rear recording
side recording
Active parking system: fully automated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Headliner trim: faux suede
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 74,113 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 79,350 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 5,984 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory