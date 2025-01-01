$35,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD
Location
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
416-766-8244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Shaw Automotive group , a division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.
PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!
Thinking about buying the right product and the price?
Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run.
Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .
Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and having a caa card would be recommended.
Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .
To hold the desired vehicle you would like to purchase. A card # will hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .
Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down
We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven
Disclaimer:
We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.
We offer financing on all credit scores! **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC
