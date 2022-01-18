Menu
2020 Cadillac XT6

29,888 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2020 Cadillac XT6

2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8147983
  • Stock #: R12972
  • VIN: 1GYKPFRS0LZ138790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R12972
  • Mileage 29,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

