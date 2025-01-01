Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

98,196 KM

Details

$29,290

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Watch This Vehicle
13166753

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,290

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,196KM
VIN 1GCGTBENXL1147186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 77760
  • Mileage 98,196 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Kia Soul EX 49,900 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue S AWD w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 127,800 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX AWD 27,880 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,290

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Chevrolet Colorado