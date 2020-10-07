Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

750 KM

Details Description Features

$122,800

+ tax & licensing
$122,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Z51, 1LT, TARGA, CAM, BOSE, BREMBO, BT

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Z51, 1LT, TARGA, CAM, BOSE, BREMBO, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$122,800

+ taxes & licensing

750KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6006138
  • Stock #: PC6240
  • VIN: 1G1Y62D40L5112324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Adrenaline Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6240
  • Mileage 750 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8 | MID-ENGINE | DUAL CLUTCH | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 1LT | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | TARGA ROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | BREMBO BRAKES | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE

,





After years of waiting for the mid-engine Corvette to make its debut, As the C8-generation for 2020, it offers the same impressive performance, the same 495-hp V-8 engine, and the same affordable base price. The Corvette's two-seat cabin is spacious and comfortable for full-size adults. Beyond its spectacular performance, Chevy's engineers made the ride supple enough for daily commuting and cross-country road trips, yet with the Z51 package the Vette is track-capable. Cargo space large and golf clubs still fit in the back, and the front trunk (frunk) offers a deep well that'll easily hold a carry-on suitcase.







Chevrolet has added a few standard features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Corvette offers a removable manual hardtop even in the Coupe Version. The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it brings all of the Corvette's best performance-oriented gear.







Although the engine is in a new locationnow behind the passenger compartment instead of in front of itit remains a 6.2-liter V-8, albeit one making 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. With the dual-mode performance exhaust that is part of the Z51 package, it makes 495 horsepower. The Z51 option also adds an electronic limited-slip rear differential, more aggressive brakes, and summer tires. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (a Corvette first) is the sole transmission. It is controlled either by a push-button gear selector on the center console or by using two large steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. With a zero-to-60-mph time of 2.8 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph in a car equipped with the Z51 performance package and the optional FE4 magnetorheological dampers. Braking distance of 149 feet from 70 mph and recorded 1.03 g's on the skidpad. Even in base form, however, the new Corvette is capable of heroic handling and delivers big thrills on both road and track.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tachometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Theft-deterrent system
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Rear struts
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Headlights: LED
Rear brake width: 1.02
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Trip odometer: 2
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
weather
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
element
Google search
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
in dash
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

