+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2020 CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8 | MID-ENGINE | DUAL CLUTCH | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 1LT | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | BACKUP CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | TARGA ROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | INFOTAINMENT SCREEN | BLUETOOTH | BREMBO BRAKES | LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
,
After years of waiting for the mid-engine Corvette to make its debut, As the C8-generation for 2020, it offers the same impressive performance, the same 495-hp V-8 engine, and the same affordable base price. The Corvette's two-seat cabin is spacious and comfortable for full-size adults. Beyond its spectacular performance, Chevy's engineers made the ride supple enough for daily commuting and cross-country road trips, yet with the Z51 package the Vette is track-capable. Cargo space large and golf clubs still fit in the back, and the front trunk (frunk) offers a deep well that'll easily hold a carry-on suitcase.
Chevrolet has added a few standard features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Corvette offers a removable manual hardtop even in the Coupe Version. The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it brings all of the Corvette's best performance-oriented gear.
Although the engine is in a new locationnow behind the passenger compartment instead of in front of itit remains a 6.2-liter V-8, albeit one making 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. With the dual-mode performance exhaust that is part of the Z51 package, it makes 495 horsepower. The Z51 option also adds an electronic limited-slip rear differential, more aggressive brakes, and summer tires. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic (a Corvette first) is the sole transmission. It is controlled either by a push-button gear selector on the center console or by using two large steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. With a zero-to-60-mph time of 2.8 seconds and the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds at 122 mph in a car equipped with the Z51 performance package and the optional FE4 magnetorheological dampers. Braking distance of 149 feet from 70 mph and recorded 1.03 g's on the skidpad. Even in base form, however, the new Corvette is capable of heroic handling and delivers big thrills on both road and track.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4