2020 Chevrolet Equinox

94,700 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

12845584

AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
94,700KM
VIN 2GNAXVEX8L6147396

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,700 KM

2020, CHEVROLET EQUINOX 2.0T LT AWD

Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Tire Pressure Monitor
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Keyless Start
head restraints
map pocket
audio
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Trailer Hitch
All-Wheel Drive
GVWR
Trailering equipment
Mechanical jack with tools
Trailer hitch close-out cover

antenna
6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
brake
Following Distance Indicator

SEAT ADJUSTER

Power Outlet

Suspension

COMPACT SPARE
Active aero shutters

Rear
Stabilitrak
2.0L TURBO
Exhaust
Manual
fuel
speedometer
door handles
liftgate
Visors
body-colour
ENGINE
Sunglass storage
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Dual-stage
Assist handle
horn
Door Locks
SEATS
Shift lever
Driver
Gasoline
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
Seat
Axle
blackwall
deluxe
driver and right front passenger
overhead
4-Cylinder
Tire
Mirror
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
Audio system feature
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
inside rearview manual day/night
deep-tinted
2-way adjustable (up/down)
spare
heated driver and front passenger
Mirror caps
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
display
high-performance
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
Noise control system
SIDI
driver instrument information enhanced
Wheel
acoustic
High Intensity Discharge
multi-colour
covered
dual-note
Engine control
stop-start system
Headlamp control
Brake lining
noise and dust performance
front MacPherson strut
rear 4-link
front auxiliary
roof-rail
rear outboard
push-button
driver seatback
front passenger seatback
cargo area auxiliary
rear split-folding with centre armrest
front passenger 4-way manual
separate cavity
Seat release levers
2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
laminated windshield
miles/kilometres
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
rear manual
Trim
Bright lower window
electronic parking
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
3.17 final drive ratio
dual stainless-steel with bright tips
E15
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm
260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
17 (43.2 cm) steel
chrome-trimmed
FACTORY INSTALLED
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
T125/70R17
roof-mounted (Black.)
4850 lbs. (2200 kg)
4-wheel disc 17 front and 16 rear

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090

