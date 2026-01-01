2020 Chevrolet Equinox

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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Special Price Offer!! Dont Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle thats in excellent condition. It includes options such </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>as:<span style=color: black; background: white;> <span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; data-sheets-root=1>LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH<br></span> plus </span>Many<span style=color: black; background: white;> More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. </span></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; tab-stops: 324.0pt 328.5pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Certification:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; background: white;>Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. <strong>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999</strong>. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: 297.0pt 324.0pt;><span style=font-size: 7.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></p><div style=mso-element: para-border-div; border: none; border-bottom: solid windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><p class=MsoNormal style=border: none; mso-border-bottom-alt: solid windowtext .75pt; padding: 0cm; mso-padding-alt: 0cm 0cm 1.0pt 0cm;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.</span></p></div><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;>Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellows Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.</span></p>

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

175,182 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
14081826

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

  1. 1778536585605
  2. 1778536586104
  3. 1778536586571
  4. 1778536587018
  5. 1778536587459
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
175,182KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant White vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LS MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH
 plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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1 (855) 581-XXXX

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1 (855) 581-9590

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

2020 Chevrolet Equinox