<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen - 18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing. Try Before You Buy!</span></p>

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

98,753 KM

Details

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 155"

12436072

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 155"

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,753KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFG3L1125112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 98,753 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen - 18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing. Try Before You Buy!

Vehicle Features

Packages

AS5
ATG
G80
L96
NP5
UPF
ZQ3
C60
E24
KI4
K05
MYD
UE1
U0F
YLP
ZQ2
ZX2

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Rental Place

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van