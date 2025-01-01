$52,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 2500 155"
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
98,753KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFG3L1125112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 98,753 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen - 18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing. Try Before You Buy!
Vehicle Features
Packages
AS5
ATG
G80
L96
NP5
UPF
ZQ3
C60
E24
KI4
K05
MYD
UE1
U0F
YLP
ZQ2
ZX2
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
