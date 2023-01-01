Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Spark

34,253 KM

Details Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

1LT - CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Spark

1LT - CVT

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

  1. 10387710
  2. 10387710
  3. 10387710
  4. 10387710
  5. 10387710
  6. 10387710
  7. 10387710
  8. 10387710
  9. 10387710
  10. 10387710
  11. 10387710
  12. 10387710
  13. 10387710
  14. 10387710
  15. 10387710
  16. 10387710
  17. 10387710
  18. 10387710
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,253KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10387710
  • Stock #: R13170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice (MET)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # R13170
  • Mileage 34,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Chevrolet Spark...
 34,253 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 44,376 KM
$42,986 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Atla...
 9,956 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

Call Dealer

877-456-XXXX

(click to show)

877-456-0261

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory