Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Power Windows & Door Locks and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Chevrolet Spark include:<br> <br>Cruise Control<br>Rearview Camera<br>Power Windows & Door Locks<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Auto On/Off Headlights<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>A/C<br>12V Power Outlet<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37541

2020 Chevrolet Spark

41,309 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,309KM
VIN KL8CD6SA1LC466672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,309 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Cruise Control, Rearview Camera, Power Windows & Door Locks and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Chevrolet Spark include:

Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows & Door Locks
LED Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlights
Power Heated Mirrors
A/C
12V Power Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37541

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Power Windows & Door Locks
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C 119,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 16,650 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 137,728 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Spark