2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

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Running Boards, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Running Boards<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Rear Locking Differential<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 116685

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

130,100 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14424112

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,100KM
VIN 1GNSKBKC2LR167215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 116685
  • Mileage 130,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Running Boards, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Running Boards
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Locking Differential
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 116685

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Running Boards
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$38,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe