$38,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
130,100KM
VIN 1GNSKBKC2LR167215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 116685
- Mileage 130,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Running Boards, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Running Boards
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Locking Differential
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 116685
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Running Boards
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Locking Differential
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 116685
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Running Boards
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe