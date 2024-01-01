$47,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Dodge Challenger
R/T 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION w/ Uconnect, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay
2020 Dodge Challenger
R/T 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION w/ Uconnect, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,360KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDZBT6LH239506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 7,360 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Dodge Challenger include:
Power Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera
Rear Air Vents
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Alpine Premium Sound System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39729
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Dodge Challenger include:
Power Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera
Rear Air Vents
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Alpine Premium Sound System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39729
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Alpine Premium Sound System
UConnect
Blind spot warning
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Rearview Cam 51,729 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam 49,952 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 51,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Dodge Challenger