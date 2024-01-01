Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Dodge Challenger include:

Power Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera
Rear Air Vents
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Alpine Premium Sound System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39729

2020 Dodge Challenger

7,360 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Challenger

R/T 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION w/ Uconnect, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay

2020 Dodge Challenger

R/T 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION w/ Uconnect, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,360KM
VIN 2C3CDZBT6LH239506

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,360 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Sunroof, SOS Call Support, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Dodge Challenger include:

Power Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera
Rear Air Vents
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Alpine Premium Sound System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39729

Power Sunroof

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Alpine Premium Sound System
UConnect
Blind spot warning
SOS Call Support

