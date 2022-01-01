+ taxes & licensing
2020 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT | HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY | SUPERSTOCK | HELLRAISIN | SUPERCHARGED 6.2 LITER V8 | 807 HP | SRT POWER CHILLER | COMPETITION SUSPENSIONS | ADAPTIVE DAMPENING SUSPENSIONS | SUPER TRAK PAK | SRT PERFORMANCE PAGES | RED EYE INTERIOR | HELLCAT LOGO LAGUNA LEATHER SEAT | PLUS PACKAGE | POWER HEATED MIRRORS | DUAL ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED STEERING | PERFORMANCE SHFIT INDICATOR | SRT LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REAR PARKING ASSIST SENSORS | HARMON KARDON AUDIO | KEYLESS ENTRY | 8.4" INFOTAINMENT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2020 Challenger SRT SuperStock is the newest supercharged mosnter from Dodge. Replacing the widely renowned Demon this rare SRT can still go head to head by pushing 807 HP through its Supercharged 6.2 Liter V8 engine. Adding to the performance the SRT Superstock also comes equiped with SRT Power Chillers to keep the engine bay nice and cool, along with Competition Suspensions and SRT Performance pages making ready for the track at anytime.
To add to the already loud dual tip exhaust this SRT comes in an ultra rare Hellraisin purple exterior Color, only a few SRT Superstocks come in that color. Ontop of the exclusive exterior, the inside of the the SRT comes equipped with Hellcat Logo Laguna Leather seats,power heated mirrors, heated steering, SRT LeatherSteering Wheel, performance shfit indicater and an 8.4" infotainment screen.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
