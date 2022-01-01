Menu
2020 Dodge Challenger

146 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, SUPERSTOCK, 807hp

2020 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, SUPERSTOCK, 807hp

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8077150
  • Stock #: PC7773
  • VIN: 2C3CDZL9XLH253475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7773
  • Mileage 146 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT | HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY | SUPERSTOCK | HELLRAISIN | SUPERCHARGED 6.2 LITER V8 | 807 HP | SRT POWER CHILLER | COMPETITION SUSPENSIONS | ADAPTIVE DAMPENING SUSPENSIONS | SUPER TRAK PAK | SRT PERFORMANCE PAGES | RED EYE INTERIOR | HELLCAT LOGO LAGUNA LEATHER SEAT | PLUS PACKAGE | POWER HEATED MIRRORS | DUAL ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED STEERING | PERFORMANCE SHFIT INDICATOR | SRT LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REAR PARKING ASSIST SENSORS | HARMON KARDON AUDIO | KEYLESS ENTRY | 8.4" INFOTAINMENT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2020 Challenger SRT SuperStock is the newest supercharged mosnter from Dodge. Replacing the widely renowned Demon this rare SRT can still go head to head by pushing 807 HP through its Supercharged 6.2 Liter V8 engine. Adding to the performance the SRT Superstock also comes equiped with SRT Power Chillers to keep the engine bay nice and cool, along with Competition Suspensions and SRT Performance pages making ready for the track at anytime.







To add to the already loud dual tip exhaust this SRT comes in an ultra rare Hellraisin purple exterior Color, only a few SRT Superstocks come in that color. Ontop of the exclusive exterior, the inside of the the SRT comes equipped with Hellcat Logo Laguna Leather seats,power heated mirrors, heated steering, SRT LeatherSteering Wheel, performance shfit indicater and an 8.4" infotainment screen.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Battery Saver
Rear
Carpet
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear brake width: 1.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Auxiliary engine cooler
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Door trim: cloth
Emissions: 50 state
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Premium brand: Alpine
Infotainment: Uconnect
Premium brakes: Brembo
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front brake width: 1.34
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Watts: 276
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Phone: voice operated
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Alternator: 220 amps
Window defogger: rear
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 14.4
Hood scoop: dual
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Axle ratio: 2.62
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Easy entry: manual passenger seat
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
height
lock operation
rear folding
wiper activated
voice operated
element
Google search
with read function
vehicle location
app marketplace integration
tire sealant
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

