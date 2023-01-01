Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

72,298 KM

Details Description Features

$31,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Crew Plus w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen

Crew Plus w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,590

+ taxes & licensing

72,298KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482753
  • Stock #: 22020
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5LR154791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6.5" Touchscreen

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

UNIVERSAL GARAGE OPENER
Aux input
USB port
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Power Front Seats
12v Power Ports
Stow N Go Rear Second Row Seat

