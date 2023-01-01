Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,700 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Tri Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Tri Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10525134
  2. 10525134
  3. 10525134
  4. 10525134
  5. 10525134
  6. 10525134
  7. 10525134
  8. 10525134
  9. 10525134
  10. 10525134
  11. 10525134
  12. 10525134
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525134
  • Stock #: 22409
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1LR208361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Trailer Sway Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
115V Power Outlet
9 Speakers w/ Subwoofer
Tri Zone A/C
Third Row Stow 'n Go w/ Tailgate Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 52,587 KM
$25,890 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 37,418 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 M...
 119,023 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory