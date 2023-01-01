2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990 + taxes & licensing
8 8 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525134

10525134 Stock #: 22409

22409 VIN: 2C4RDGEG1LR208361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 88,700 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Sliding Doors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Start System Exterior Power Liftgate Fog Lamps Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rearview Camera Trailer Sway Control Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Power Front Seats 115V Power Outlet 9 Speakers w/ Subwoofer Tri Zone A/C Third Row Stow 'n Go w/ Tailgate Seats

