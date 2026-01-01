Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,095 KM

Details Features

$25,690

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14422653

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,690

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
100,095KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG2LR152155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 116523
  • Mileage 100,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Safety

Brake Assist

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE 44,000 KM $34,190 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT SE 96,000 KM $11,790 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE 83,390 KM $34,290 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan