$25,690+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,690
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
100,095KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG2LR152155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 116523
- Mileage 100,095 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Safety
Brake Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$25,690
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan