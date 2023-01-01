Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

4,920 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,920KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9904541
  • Stock #: 18249
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4LR168183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 18249
  • Mileage 4,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Trailer Sway Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

USB port
Power Front Windows
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR WITH DISPLAY
60/40 Second-Row Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

