2020 Ford Edge

34,902 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Titanium AWD w/ SYNC3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,902KM
Used
  • Stock #: 21402
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K98LBB39402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/17/2023 with an estimated $831.23 of damage. On which a $612 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Sensing System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Reverse Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Intelligent Access
USB Ports
SYNC 3
AUTO STOP/START
B&O premium sound system
Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Evasive steering assist
Pre-collision assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12v Power Ports
SOS Support System
Handsfree Liftgate w/ Foot Activation
Heated Front& Rear Seats

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

