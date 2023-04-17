2020 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 9 0 2 K M Used

21402 VIN: 2FMPK4K98LBB39402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 34,902 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Reverse Sensing System Universal Garage Door Opener Ventilated Front Seats Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror WIRELESS CHARGING Seating Leather Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Reverse Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Panoramic Moonroof Comfort Dual Zone A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Power Front Seats Intelligent Access USB Ports SYNC 3 AUTO STOP/START B&O premium sound system Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer Evasive steering assist Pre-collision assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 12v Power Ports SOS Support System Handsfree Liftgate w/ Foot Activation Heated Front& Rear Seats

