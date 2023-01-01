$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
61,705KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J91LBA51938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,705 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
