Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Edge

61,705 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,705KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J91LBA51938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Lexus GS 350 91,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac XT4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Cadillac XT4 18,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus IS 300 for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Lexus IS 300 37,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge