<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751660795542_4602136358991642 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2020, FORD ESCAPE SE</strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $21,490 Cash Price: $23,490</strong></p><br><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<strong><span> </span>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090 .<span> </span></strong>Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><p><strong>Price</strong><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only . We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .<span> </span><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified.</strong><span> </span>Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</p><p><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong> Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C ). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</p><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</p><p>Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</p><p>Located at<span> </span><strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .</strong></p><p>View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca</p><p><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751660795542_8613007226420889 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2020 Ford Escape

69,257 KM

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

12723285

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,257KM
VIN 1FMCU9G63LUA42820

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,257 KM

2020, FORD ESCAPE SE

Special Financing Price: $21,490 Cash Price: $23,490


Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090 . Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only . We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates . All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.

Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C ). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance

Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.

Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.

Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm 


Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
3.81 Axle Ratio
55.6 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 17 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2020 Ford Escape