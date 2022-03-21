2020 Ford Escape

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 2 0 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8664688

8664688 Stock #: R15201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R15201

Mileage 122,206 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Parking Distance Control Turbocharged Telematics Power Rear Hatch Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.