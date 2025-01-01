Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2AT8LEA34497, LIMITED, LONG WHEEL BASE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND, 8-PASSENGERS, 20 inch ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, Black on Black Leather, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Push Start, Towing Package - 9,300lb Towing Capacity, Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available! 

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2020 Ford Expedition

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Expedition

LTD MAX|LONG WHEEL BASE|8 SEATS|NAV|REARCAM

12974878

2020 Ford Expedition

LTD MAX|LONG WHEEL BASE|8 SEATS|NAV|REARCAM

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT8LEA34497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2AT8LEA34497, LIMITED, LONG WHEEL BASE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND, 8-PASSENGERS, 20 inch ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, Black on Black Leather, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Push Start, Towing Package - 9,300lb Towing Capacity, Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available! 

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2020 Ford Expedition