2020 FORD EXPLORER ST | 4WD | 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 | 400HP | 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | 3RD ROW SEATING | 7 PASSENGERS | MEMORY SETTINGS | VOICE ACTIVATION | LEATHER TRIM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | BACKUP CAMERA | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | DIGITAL CLUSTER | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

64,123KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC5LGC68838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9947
  • Mileage 64,123 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD EXPLORER ST | 4WD | 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 | 400HP | 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | 3RD ROW SEATING | 7 PASSENGERS | MEMORY SETTINGS | VOICE ACTIVATION | LEATHER TRIM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | BACKUP CAMERA | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | DIGITAL CLUSTER | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is the perfect blend of power and luxury, designed to meet the needs of the modern driver. This SUV is equipped with a 3.0L EcoBoost engine, capable of delivering an impressive 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this vehicle is built to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience.







In addition to its impressive performance, the 2020 Explorer ST is packed with factory default features that are sure to impress. This SUV comes standard with all-wheel drive, providing enhanced traction and stability in even the most challenging driving conditions. The Explorer ST also features an advanced terrain management system, allowing drivers to select from seven different drive modes to optimize performance on a variety of terrains.







Inside the cabin, the Explorer ST offers a range of luxurious features designed to provide a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The SUV comes standard with leather-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other standard features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a wireless charging pad for compatible devices.







Safety is also a top priority in the 2020 Ford Explorer ST. This SUV comes equipped with a range of driver assistance technologies, including lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 11
Laminated glass: acoustic
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear air conditioning zones: single
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Rear bumper color: black
Sunshade: side window
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Cross traffic alert: rear
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Rear brake width: 0.47
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 35 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: chrome
Steering ratio: 16.5
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Rocker panel color: black
Armrests: rear outboard seats
Trailer hitch: Class III
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Axle ratio: 3.58
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Evasive steering assist
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Active parking system: fully automated
Rear pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Rear seat folding: flat / power / split
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Rear seat: heated / sliding
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching / perforated
Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin
Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / organizer / sunglasses holder
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / app marketplace integration
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear pedestrian
Camera system washer: front / rear
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / power / split

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
2020 Ford Explorer