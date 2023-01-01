$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
ST,4WD,400HP,3RD ROW SEATING,BANG & OLUFSEN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9947
- Mileage 64,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 FORD EXPLORER ST | 4WD | 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 | 400HP | 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | 3RD ROW SEATING | 7 PASSENGERS | MEMORY SETTINGS | VOICE ACTIVATION | LEATHER TRIM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | BACKUP CAMERA | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | NAVIGATION | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | DIGITAL CLUSTER | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST is the perfect blend of power and luxury, designed to meet the needs of the modern driver. This SUV is equipped with a 3.0L EcoBoost engine, capable of delivering an impressive 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this vehicle is built to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience.
In addition to its impressive performance, the 2020 Explorer ST is packed with factory default features that are sure to impress. This SUV comes standard with all-wheel drive, providing enhanced traction and stability in even the most challenging driving conditions. The Explorer ST also features an advanced terrain management system, allowing drivers to select from seven different drive modes to optimize performance on a variety of terrains.
Inside the cabin, the Explorer ST offers a range of luxurious features designed to provide a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The SUV comes standard with leather-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other standard features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a wireless charging pad for compatible devices.
Safety is also a top priority in the 2020 Ford Explorer ST. This SUV comes equipped with a range of driver assistance technologies, including lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and a blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
