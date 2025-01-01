Menu
2020 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

$32,990
+ taxes & licensing

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Remote Start
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 65358

2020 Ford F-150

130,000 KM

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
XLT Super Crew 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12905540

XLT Super Crew 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
130,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP2LKE21033

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 65358
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Remote Start
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats

Power Passenger Seat

Climate Control

Power Driver Seat

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Automatic High Beams

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music

