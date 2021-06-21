$62,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 1 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7498602

7498602 Stock #: P18316A

P18316A VIN: 1FTEW1E52LKF41820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P18316A

Mileage 15,160 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Crew Cab Auto Dimming Mirrors Adjustable Pedals Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.