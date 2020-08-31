2020 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone Trip Computer Power Options Power Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Sync Trunk release 6 PERIMETER ALARM Battery Saver digital odometer Front air dam PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Wing Lumbar Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start voice control Front strut tower bar speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front suspension type: double ball joint Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Infotainment: Android Auto ready Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Easy entry: manual driver seat Rear seat type: split-bench Side mirror type: spotter mirror Spare tire kit: inflator kit Axle ratio: 3.73 Side spoilers Mirror color: black Premium brakes: Brembo Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Steering ratio: 16.4 Trip odometer: 2 Watts: 160 Dash trim: aluminum Phone: voice operated Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Center console trim: leatherette Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Door trim: faux suede Front brake diameter: 16.5 Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated safety reverse Apple CarPlay ready vehicle location low oil level auto-locking driving performance tire sealant manual passenger seat faux suede Steering wheel trim: Alcantara

