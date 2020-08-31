Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

58 KM

Details Description Features

$179,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$179,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500, GOLDEN TICKET, CARBON, TRACK/TECH PK

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500, GOLDEN TICKET, CARBON, TRACK/TECH PK

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5739462
  2. 5739462
  3. 5739462
  4. 5739462
  5. 5739462
  6. 5739462
  7. 5739462
  8. 5739462
  9. 5739462
  10. 5739462
  11. 5739462
  12. 5739462
  13. 5739462
  14. 5739462
  15. 5739462
  16. 5739462
  17. 5739462
  18. 5739462
  19. 5739462
  20. 5739462
  21. 5739462
  22. 5739462
  23. 5739462
  24. 5739462
  25. 5739462
  26. 5739462
  27. 5739462
  28. 5739462
  29. 5739462
  30. 5739462
  31. 5739462
  32. 5739462
  33. 5739462
  34. 5739462
  35. 5739462
  36. 5739462
  37. 5739462
  38. 5739462
  39. 5739462
  40. 5739462
  41. 5739462
  42. 5739462
  43. 5739462
  44. 5739462
  45. 5739462
  46. 5739462
Contact Seller

$179,800

+ taxes & licensing

58KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5739462
  • Stock #: PC6055
  • VIN: 1FA6P8SJXL5501615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6055
  • Mileage 58 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD SHELBY GT500 | 760HP | 5.2L V8 | 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH | GOLDEN TICKET | CARBON TRACK PACKAGE | CARBON WHEELS | RECARO SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | LEATHER | ACTIVE EXHAUSTS | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | EXPOSED CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR | REAR SEAT DELETE | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUS XM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







As the most powerful and quickest factory Mustang ever, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 blends modern sports-car performance with iconic muscle-car presence. It builds on the same racetrack-capable chassis as the excellent Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, with an additional 234 horsepower that lends it credibility at the drag strip as well. The GT500 makes speed effortlessly with equal parts brains and brawn, including a supercharged V-8 that hammers out 760 horsepower, a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and magnetorheological dampers. Featured in a Oxford White exterior with Black Recaro Seats and Carbon Accents in the interior.







On a racetrack, the GT500 snaps off raucous shifts and sounds every bit as menacing as it is. It is capable of 0 to 100km in 3.3 seconds! The GT500 corners with confidence and turns in without hesitation. The massive Brembo brakes hold up nicely to track abuse, with no evidence of fade.







Every Shelby GT500 comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen running Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The standard setup also includes SiriusXM satellite radio, a CD player, two USB ports, and nine speakers.







This specific example is known as the "Golden Ticket" which features the exclusive Carbon Track Package, along with the Technology Package, This includes:







20" Exposed carbon-fibre wheels

Michelin® Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires Front - 305/30R20; Rear - 315/30R20

Rear seat delete

Exposed carbon fibre instrument panel

Exposed carbon fibre GT4 track wing

Adjustable strut top mounts*

RECARO® leather-trimmed seats

Splitter wickers

Wheel locking kit

B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (12 Speakers) includes CD Player, HD Radio and Subwoofer in-trunk

BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert*

Mirrors Heated, Memory, Turn Signal and Cobra Puddle Lamps

Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with Pinch-to-Zoom Capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®







Finally, buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will on

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Sync
Trunk release
6
PERIMETER ALARM
Battery Saver
digital odometer
Front air dam
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Lumbar
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
voice control
Front strut tower bar
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Infotainment: Android Auto ready
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Rear seat type: split-bench
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Axle ratio: 3.73
Side spoilers
Mirror color: black
Premium brakes: Brembo
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 16.4
Trip odometer: 2
Watts: 160
Dash trim: aluminum
Phone: voice operated
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Center console trim: leatherette
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Front brake diameter: 16.5
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
safety reverse
Apple CarPlay ready
vehicle location
low oil level
auto-locking
driving performance
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
faux suede
Steering wheel trim: Alcantara

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Land Rover Rang...
 76,080 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 74,118 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 49,861 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory