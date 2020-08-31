2020 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
2020 FORD SHELBY GT500 | 760HP | 5.2L V8 | 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH | GOLDEN TICKET | CARBON TRACK PACKAGE | CARBON WHEELS | RECARO SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | LEATHER | ACTIVE EXHAUSTS | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | EXPOSED CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR | REAR SEAT DELETE | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUS XM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
As the most powerful and quickest factory Mustang ever, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 blends modern sports-car performance with iconic muscle-car presence. It builds on the same racetrack-capable chassis as the excellent Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, with an additional 234 horsepower that lends it credibility at the drag strip as well. The GT500 makes speed effortlessly with equal parts brains and brawn, including a supercharged V-8 that hammers out 760 horsepower, a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and magnetorheological dampers. Featured in a Oxford White exterior with Black Recaro Seats and Carbon Accents in the interior.
On a racetrack, the GT500 snaps off raucous shifts and sounds every bit as menacing as it is. It is capable of 0 to 100km in 3.3 seconds! The GT500 corners with confidence and turns in without hesitation. The massive Brembo brakes hold up nicely to track abuse, with no evidence of fade.
Every Shelby GT500 comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen running Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The standard setup also includes SiriusXM satellite radio, a CD player, two USB ports, and nine speakers.
This specific example is known as the "Golden Ticket" which features the exclusive Carbon Track Package, along with the Technology Package, This includes:
20" Exposed carbon-fibre wheels
Michelin® Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires Front - 305/30R20; Rear - 315/30R20
Rear seat delete
Exposed carbon fibre instrument panel
Exposed carbon fibre GT4 track wing
Adjustable strut top mounts*
RECARO® leather-trimmed seats
Splitter wickers
Wheel locking kit
B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen (12 Speakers) includes CD Player, HD Radio and Subwoofer in-trunk
BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert*
Mirrors Heated, Memory, Turn Signal and Cobra Puddle Lamps
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System with Pinch-to-Zoom Capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link®
Finally, buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle!
