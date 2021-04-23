2020 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 , 7 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6998402

6998402 Stock #: PC6842

PC6842 VIN: 1FA6P8K04L5582666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC6842

Mileage 2,739 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Phone Apple CarPlay Power Options Power Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 PERIMETER ALARM Battery Saver digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar Auxiliary Oil Cooler Interior Motion Sensor Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front suspension type: double ball joint Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Gauge: oil pressure Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Rear shock type: monotube Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Front brake diameter: 15.0 Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Tire type: summer performance Foot pedal trim: aluminum Floor mat material: premium carpet Laminated glass: acoustic Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Easy entry: manual driver seat Rear seat type: split-bench Interior accents: chrome Side mirror type: spotter mirror Spare tire kit: inflator kit Axle ratio: 3.73 Headlights: LED Parking brake trim: leather Premium brakes: Brembo Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Front fog lights: LED Watts: 160 Dash trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 16.0 Wheels: aluminum with painted accents Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Rear seat upholstery: vinyl Exhaust tip color: black Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system auto delay off lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated safety reverse vehicle location low oil level auto-locking driving performance tire sealant manual passenger seat anti-tow sensor Smartphone integration: Android Auto Shift knob trim: cue ball Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

