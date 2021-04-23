Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

2,739 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT, V8, 480HP, MANUAL, CAM, HEATED, BT

2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT, V8, 480HP, MANUAL, CAM, HEATED, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6998402
  • Stock #: PC6842
  • VIN: 1FA6P8K04L5582666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6842
  • Mileage 2,739 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD MUSTANG BULLITT | V8 | 480HP | LOW KM | MANUAL | BACK UP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | KEYLESS ENTRY | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | VOICE COMMAND | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2020 Mustang Bullitt is the quintessential muscle car and features a power 5.0L V8 producing 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque mated to 6-Speed Manual Gearbox. The Bullitt was made as a tribute to the Mustang used in 1968 Movie Bullitt. The Bullitt gets extra 20hp compared to regular Mustang GT, better Brakes and suspension upgrades. The Bullitt badge on the trunk and and steering wheel will remind you that this is a special Mustang. This Bullitt is in Black Exterior colour with Black Leather interior.







Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble. Sleek Green exterior with Black Leather Seats to compliment. Enjoy the Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Leather steering wheel, LED low/high beam headlamps. Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment.







Safety includes Personal Safety System with Knee, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Driver and passenger front-impact Active, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Phone
Apple CarPlay
Power
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
PERIMETER ALARM
Battery Saver
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Rear seat type: split-bench
Interior accents: chrome
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Axle ratio: 3.73
Headlights: LED
Parking brake trim: leather
Premium brakes: Brembo
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front fog lights: LED
Watts: 160
Dash trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 16.0
Wheels: aluminum with painted accents
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Rear seat upholstery: vinyl
Exhaust tip color: black
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
auto delay off
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
safety reverse
vehicle location
low oil level
auto-locking
driving performance
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
anti-tow sensor
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Shift knob trim: cue ball
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

