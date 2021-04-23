+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
+ taxes & licensing
2020 FORD MUSTANG BULLITT | V8 | 480HP | LOW KM | MANUAL | BACK UP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | SATELLITE RADIO | KEYLESS ENTRY | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | VOICE COMMAND | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2020 Mustang Bullitt is the quintessential muscle car and features a power 5.0L V8 producing 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque mated to 6-Speed Manual Gearbox. The Bullitt was made as a tribute to the Mustang used in 1968 Movie Bullitt. The Bullitt gets extra 20hp compared to regular Mustang GT, better Brakes and suspension upgrades. The Bullitt badge on the trunk and and steering wheel will remind you that this is a special Mustang. This Bullitt is in Black Exterior colour with Black Leather interior.
Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble. Sleek Green exterior with Black Leather Seats to compliment. Enjoy the Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Leather steering wheel, LED low/high beam headlamps. Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment.
Safety includes Personal Safety System with Knee, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Driver and passenger front-impact Active, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
