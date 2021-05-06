2020 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7073911

7073911 Stock #: PC6886

PC6886 VIN: 1FA6P8SJ5L5500257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lime

Interior Colour Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC6886

Mileage 681 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Apple CarPlay Power Options Power Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 PERIMETER ALARM Battery Saver digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Wing Lumbar Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start voice control Front strut tower bar speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front suspension type: double ball joint Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear brake diameter: 14.6 Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Easy entry: manual driver seat Rear seat type: split-bench Side mirror type: spotter mirror Spare tire kit: inflator kit Axle ratio: 3.73 Mirror color: black Premium brakes: Brembo Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Steering ratio: 16.4 Watts: 160 Dash trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Phone: voice operated Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Center console trim: leatherette Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Door trim: faux suede Front brake diameter: 16.5 Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system auto delay off reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated safety reverse vehicle location low oil level auto-locking driving performance tire sealant manual passenger seat faux suede Steering wheel trim: Alcantara Smartphone integration: Android Auto GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.