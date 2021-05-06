Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

681 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 760HP, GOLDEN TICKET,CARBON&TECH PKG

2020 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 760HP, GOLDEN TICKET,CARBON&TECH PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

681KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lime
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 681 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD SHLEBY GT500 | 760 HP | 5.2L V8 | 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH | GOLDEN TICKET | CARBON FIBER TRACK PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER WHEELS | CARBON FIBER FRONT LIP AND WING | DUAL COLOUR RECARO SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | LEATHER | ACTIVE EXHAUSTS | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | EXPOSED CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR | REAR SEAT DELETE | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUS XM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Shelby GT500 was released as the ultimate muscle car that's not only meant to go fast in straight line but is also the ultimate track warrior. The GT500 has been bulit on the same racetrack-capable chassis as the excellent Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. The car has been tested and developed to bet the best track capable street cars and according to "Car and Driver" test the GT500 with Track pack tested faster than cars like Cayman GT4 and even Lamborghini Huracan EVO. The GT500 makes speed effortlessly with equal parts brains and brawn, including a supercharged V-8 that hammers out 760 horsepower, a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and magnetorheological dampers. All the Aerodynamic elements are made to be functional. The V8 engine sounds every bit as menacing as it is. It is capable of 0 to 100km in 3.3 seconds! The GT500 corners with confidence and turns in without hesitation. The massive Brembo brakes hold up nicely to track abuse, with no evidence of fade.







This is also the Golden Ticket Shelby GT500. For 2020 there were only 1250 of them produced. This one carries the L1210 badge on the dash. The Golden Ticket GT500 came with rear seat delete, GT4 inspired Carbon Fiber Wing, 20" Carbon Fiber Wheels with Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires, Carbon Fiber front Splitter, Hand Painted Shelby Racing Stripes, Carbon Fiber interior trim pieces, Alcantara steering wheel, two-tone leather trim Recaro carbon fiber seats, wheel locking kit, Bang&Olfusen sound system, Blind Spot monitor, Heated Mirrors, and Voice Activated Navigation System.







Every Shelby GT500 comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen running Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The standard setup also includes SiriusXM satellite radio, a CD player, two USB ports, and nine speakers.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Apple CarPlay
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
PERIMETER ALARM
Battery Saver
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Lumbar
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
voice control
Front strut tower bar
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Rear seat type: split-bench
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Axle ratio: 3.73
Mirror color: black
Premium brakes: Brembo
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 16.4
Watts: 160
Dash trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Center console trim: leatherette
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Front brake diameter: 16.5
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
safety reverse
vehicle location
low oil level
auto-locking
driving performance
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
faux suede
Steering wheel trim: Alcantara
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

