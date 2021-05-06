2020 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2020 FORD SHLEBY GT500 | 760 HP | 5.2L V8 | 7 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH | GOLDEN TICKET | CARBON FIBER TRACK PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER WHEELS | CARBON FIBER FRONT LIP AND WING | DUAL COLOUR RECARO SEATS | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | LEATHER | ACTIVE EXHAUSTS | BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | EXPOSED CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR | REAR SEAT DELETE | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BLUETOOTH | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | SIRIUS XM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Shelby GT500 was released as the ultimate muscle car that's not only meant to go fast in straight line but is also the ultimate track warrior. The GT500 has been bulit on the same racetrack-capable chassis as the excellent Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. The car has been tested and developed to bet the best track capable street cars and according to "Car and Driver" test the GT500 with Track pack tested faster than cars like Cayman GT4 and even Lamborghini Huracan EVO. The GT500 makes speed effortlessly with equal parts brains and brawn, including a supercharged V-8 that hammers out 760 horsepower, a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and magnetorheological dampers. All the Aerodynamic elements are made to be functional. The V8 engine sounds every bit as menacing as it is. It is capable of 0 to 100km in 3.3 seconds! The GT500 corners with confidence and turns in without hesitation. The massive Brembo brakes hold up nicely to track abuse, with no evidence of fade.
This is also the Golden Ticket Shelby GT500. For 2020 there were only 1250 of them produced. This one carries the L1210 badge on the dash. The Golden Ticket GT500 came with rear seat delete, GT4 inspired Carbon Fiber Wing, 20" Carbon Fiber Wheels with Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires, Carbon Fiber front Splitter, Hand Painted Shelby Racing Stripes, Carbon Fiber interior trim pieces, Alcantara steering wheel, two-tone leather trim Recaro carbon fiber seats, wheel locking kit, Bang&Olfusen sound system, Blind Spot monitor, Heated Mirrors, and Voice Activated Navigation System.
Every Shelby GT500 comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen running Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. The standard setup also includes SiriusXM satellite radio, a CD player, two USB ports, and nine speakers.
