2020 Ford Transit 250

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Listing ID: 7523387

7523387 Stock #: A22225

A22225 VIN: 1FTBR1C82LKA22225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Telematics Lane Departure Warning Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

