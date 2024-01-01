Menu
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-HIGH ROOF -DOUBLE EXTENDED -POWER GROUP -PICTURES COMING!!!

2020 Ford Transit 350

99,000 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit 350

*HIGH ROOF*DOUBLE EXT*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING!

2020 Ford Transit 350

*HIGH ROOF*DOUBLE EXT*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING!

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW3X80LKB02721

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-HIGH ROOF -DOUBLE EXTENDED -POWER GROUP -PICTURES COMING!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-248-2291

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2020 Ford Transit 350