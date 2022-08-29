$54,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-8244
2020 Ford Transit
T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD
Location
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
416-766-8244
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9235750
- Stock #: 9070 2500 UPGRADE GVWR
- VIN: 1FTBR1C82LKA37453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 9070 2500 UPGRADE GVWR
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Shaw Automotive, the division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota
2 IN STOCK AS OF TIME OF EMAIL ..We encourage all on line shoppers to make sure you actually see what and who your buying from. We treat everyone like our wise grandmothers and grandfathers .They would never just hand over their hard earned money to on line photo shop and great copy. They always wanted to see what they were buying and from who ,they bought the tanglble so should you.
SIMPLE STILL WORKS
Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .
To hold the desired vehicle you would like to purchase. A card # will hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .
Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.
Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven
Disclaimer:
We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.
We offer financing on all credit scores! **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC
Please visit our Google Reviews:
Aidan Ferrier
As a 17 year old buying your first car is a pretty big deal and can also be very stressful however George and Tarina made it as easy as could be and made sure I was in great hands with my lexus sc400 and had all work needed to the car done free of charge and even had the car fully detailed inside and out as well as polished and waxed for the day I took delivery of my new car best dealer experience I had while shopping for my first car and will deffinately return in the future for my next purchase
Bell Bellis
I needed a vehicle immediately, and was strapped for time.
Tarina & George came to the rescue!
In a matter of hours I had gone for a test drive, reviewed all the car proof, maintance history, and had the new ownership in my hand by mid-day!
Thank you for the great experience!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.