3.5L - REVERSE CAMERA - SHELVING - SLIDING DOOR - POWER GROUP - LOW ROOF - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

175,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

3.5*REV-CAM*SHELVING*PICTURES COMING SOON!!1

12026953

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

3.5*REV-CAM*SHELVING*PICTURES COMING SOON!!1

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,000KM
VIN 1FTYE1Y81LKA05608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

3.5L - REVERSE CAMERA - SHELVING - SLIDING DOOR - POWER GROUP - LOW ROOF - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-248-2291

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van