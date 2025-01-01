$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
AWD |T-250 | 148" | MED ROOF| 9070 GVWR | REARCAM
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FTBR2C89LKB63167, AWD, T-250, 148", MEDIUM ROOF, 9070 GVWR, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Air Conditioning, MS Sync, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING:
7.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
