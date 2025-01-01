Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FTBR2C89LKB63167, AWD, T-250, 148, MEDIUM ROOF, 9070 GVWR, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Air Conditioning, MS Sync, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights,  ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING:

7.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

AWD |T-250 | 148" | MED ROOF| 9070 GVWR | REARCAM

13071307

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

AWD |T-250 | 148" | MED ROOF| 9070 GVWR | REARCAM

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR2C89LKB63167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FTBR2C89LKB63167, AWD, T-250, 148", MEDIUM ROOF, 9070 GVWR, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Air Conditioning, MS Sync, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights,  ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING:

 

7.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van