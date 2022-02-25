Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

45,322 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

  1. 8349039
  2. 8349039
  3. 8349039
  4. 8349039
  5. 8349039
  6. 8349039
  7. 8349039
  8. 8349039
  9. 8349039
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349039
  • Stock #: R13006
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL3LZ127581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R13006
  • Mileage 45,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Toyota Camry SE
 41,299 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 52,286 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 165,210 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

Call Dealer

877-456-XXXX

(click to show)

877-456-0261

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory