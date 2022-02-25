$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-456-0261
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
The Humberview Group
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
877-456-0261
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8349039
- Stock #: R13006
- VIN: 1GTU9FEL3LZ127581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # R13006
- Mileage 45,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6