Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 GMC Terrain AWD SLE for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 GMC Terrain

66,209 KM

Details Features

$487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

  1. 10696896
  2. 10696896
  3. 10696896
  4. 10696896
  5. 10696896
  6. 10696896
  7. 10696896
  8. 10696896
  9. 10696896
  10. 10696896
  11. 10696896
  12. 10696896
  13. 10696896
  14. 10696896
  15. 10696896
  16. 10696896
  17. 10696896
  18. 10696896
  19. 10696896
  20. 10696896
  21. 10696896
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$487

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,209KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3414921A
  • Mileage 66,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip 82,533 KM $24,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 75,488 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 74,191 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

Call Dealer

877-456-XXXX

(click to show)

877-456-0261

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$487

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain