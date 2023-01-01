2020 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 1 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10383417

10383417 Stock #: 21283

21283 VIN: 1HGCV1F93LA800303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 108,144 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Ventilated Front Seats Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior rain sensing windshield wipers Convenience Remote Engine Starter Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features homelink Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters LED Fog Lights Lane Keeping Assist System Traffic sign recognition AUTO HIGH BEAM Honda Sensing Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Road Departure Mitigation Apple Carplay/ Android Auto AM/FM Audio System Driver’s seat position memory Front Power Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Walk Away Door Lock Power Locks/Windows Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines 7" Colour TFT Meter Display w/ Driver Information Interface USB Port Front/Back

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.