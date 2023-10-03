Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/10/2023 with an estimated $4898.88 of damage. On which a $6709 claim was made.

2020 Honda Accord

83,633 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2020 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

83,633KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F90LA801540

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,633 KM

Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/10/2023 with an estimated $4898.88 of damage. On which a $6709 claim was made.

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Bluetooth

rain sensing windshield wipers

Remote Engine Starter

POWER MOONROOF

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Collision Mitigation Braking System

homelink
Head up display
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Traffic sign recognition
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Honda Sensing
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System
Driver’s seat position memory
Front Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Walk Away Door Lock
Power Locks/Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
7" Colour TFT Meter Display w/ Driver Information Interface
USB Port Front/Back

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Accord