Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda Accord

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,000KM
VIN 1HGCV1F90LA802283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

homelink
Head up display
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Honda Sensing
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System
Driver’s seat position memory
Front Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Walk Away Door Lock
Power Locks/Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
7" Colour TFT Meter Display w/ Driver Information Interface
USB Port Front/Back

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2020 Honda Accord