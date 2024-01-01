Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Honda Sensing, Forward Collision Warning , Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Honda Accord include:<br> <br>Honda Sensing<br>Forward Collision Warning<br>Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines<br>Traffic sign recognition<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Collision Mitigation Braking System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36649

2020 Honda Accord

102,933 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,933KM
VIN 1HGCV1F3XLA803176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,933 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Honda Sensing, Forward Collision Warning , Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Accord include:

Honda Sensing
Forward Collision Warning
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Traffic sign recognition
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Paddle Shifters
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36649

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
7" DISPLAY
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Honda Sensing
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System
Walk Away Door Lock
Honda LaneWatch
Power Locks/Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Front Driver Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 35,493 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 23,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 9,800 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Accord