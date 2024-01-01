$23,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,933KM
VIN 1HGCV1F3XLA803176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,933 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Honda Sensing, Forward Collision Warning , Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Accord include:
Honda Sensing
Forward Collision Warning
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Traffic sign recognition
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Paddle Shifters
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36649
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traffic sign recognition
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
USB port
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
7" DISPLAY
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Honda Sensing
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System
Walk Away Door Lock
Honda LaneWatch
Power Locks/Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Front Driver Power Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
