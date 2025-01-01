Menu
1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Push Button Start , PowerDriversSeat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Accord include:

Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
PowerDriversSeat
Heated Front Seats
Power Side Mirrors
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44752

2020 Honda Accord

75,494 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

12177994

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
75,494KM
VIN 1HGCV1F33LA805481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44752
  • Mileage 75,494 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Push Button Start , PowerDriversSeat and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Accord include:

Power Moonroof
Push Button Start
PowerDriversSeat
Heated Front Seats
Power Side Mirrors
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44752

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Traffic Sign Recognition System
12V Outlets
Econ/Sport Mode
Forward Collision Warning Distance
Road Departure Mitigation Setting
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

