2020 Honda Accord

32,869 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,869KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900689
  • Stock #: 18173
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F37LA800185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Traffic sign recognition
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Honda Sensing
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System
Walk Away Door Lock
Honda LaneWatch
Power Locks/Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Front Driver Power Adjustable Seat
7" Colour TFT Meter Display w/ Driver Information Interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

