2020 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 8 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9900689

9900689 Stock #: 18173

18173 VIN: 1HGCV1F37LA800185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 32,869 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Remote Engine Starter Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features USB port Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters LED Fog Lights Lane Keeping Assist System Traffic sign recognition AUTO HIGH BEAM Honda Sensing Road Departure Mitigation Apple CarPlay & Android Auto AM/FM Audio System Walk Away Door Lock Honda LaneWatch Power Locks/Windows Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines Front Driver Power Adjustable Seat 7" Colour TFT Meter Display w/ Driver Information Interface

