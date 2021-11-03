Menu
2020 Honda Civic

83,030 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

83,030KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225155
  • Stock #: 20214
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F5XLH006101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/11/2021 with an estimated $829.76 of damage. On which a $830 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

AUTO HIGH BEAM
USB device connector
Road Departure Mitigation
Honda Sensing Technologies
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Power Windows w/ Auto-Up/Down
Remote Entry System w/ Electronic Trunk Release
ECON Mode Button and Eco Assist
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
7" colour TFT Centre Meter Display/ Driver Information Interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

