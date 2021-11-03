2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 0 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10225155

10225155 Stock #: 20214

20214 VIN: 2HGFC2F5XLH006101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 83,030 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Braking System Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback Additional Features AUTO HIGH BEAM USB device connector Road Departure Mitigation Honda Sensing Technologies Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines Power Windows w/ Auto-Up/Down Remote Entry System w/ Electronic Trunk Release ECON Mode Button and Eco Assist Apple CarPlay / Android Auto AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3 7" colour TFT Centre Meter Display/ Driver Information Interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.