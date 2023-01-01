Menu
2020 Honda Civic

80,431 KM

Details

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

80,431KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10383405
  • Stock #: 21259
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F72LH011830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 22nd Sep 2022 - Glass Record - $971.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

USB port
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
Driver’s Seat w/ 8-way Power Adjustment
7" Information Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

