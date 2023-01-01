Menu
2020 Honda Civic

98,687 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,687KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525125
  • Stock #: 22398
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F72LH016249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

AUTO HIGH BEAM
USB device connector
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Heated power door mirrors
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
Driver’s Seat w/ 8-way Power Adjustment
7" colour TFT Centre Meter Display/ Driver Information Interface

