Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/08/2023 with an estimated $2207.83 of damage. On which a $2208 claim was made.

2020 Honda Civic

47,775 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
47,775KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F72LH023766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/08/2023 with an estimated $2207.83 of damage. On which a $2208 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

AUTO HIGH BEAM
Proximity Keyless Entry
USB device connector
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Heated power door mirrors
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
Driver’s Seat w/ 8-way Power Adjustment
7" colour TFT Centre Meter Display/ Driver Information Interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav 11,173 KM $51,590 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte LX for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Kia Forte LX 119,290 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Trend w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 35,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic