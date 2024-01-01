Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda Civic

44,874 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,874KM
VIN 2HGFC2F58LH016979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote entry system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Power Windows & Door Locks
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
steering wheel-mounted controls
7" Driver Information Interface

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Civic