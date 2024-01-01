Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda Civic

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11425655
  2. 11425655
  3. 11425655
  4. 11425655
  5. 11425655
  6. 11425655
  7. 11425655
  8. 11425655
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F55LH015692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

AUTO HIGH BEAM
USB device connector
Road Departure Mitigation
Honda Sensing Technologies
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Power Windows w/ Auto-Up/Down
Remote Entry System w/ Electronic Trunk Release
ECON Mode Button and Eco Assist
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
7" colour TFT Centre Meter Display/ Driver Information Interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Cam 61,798 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Pano Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Pano Sunroof 94,401 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i w/ Nav, Sunroof, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i w/ Nav, Sunroof, Bluetooth 48,200 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic