Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation System , Bluetooth, 7 Touchscreen and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>Navigation System<br>Bluetooth<br>7 Touchscreen<br>Pushbutton Start<br>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>Honda Sensing Technologies<br>Road Departure Mitigation<br>USB Port<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36270

2020 Honda Civic

64,022 KM

Details Description Features

$23,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,022KM
VIN 2HGFC2F78LH011007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,022 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation System , Bluetooth, 7" Touchscreen and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Navigation System
Bluetooth
7" Touchscreen
Pushbutton Start
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Honda Sensing Technologies
Road Departure Mitigation
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36270

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual-zone automatic climate control
HomeLink remote system
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
WIRELESS CHARGING
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Additional Features

USB port
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Proximity key entry system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Pushbutton Start
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop John Cooper Works w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 MINI Cooper Hardtop John Cooper Works w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav 46,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Nav 64,022 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 42,402 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic