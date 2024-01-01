$23,590+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,022KM
VIN 2HGFC2F78LH011007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,022 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Navigation System , Bluetooth, 7" Touchscreen and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Navigation System
Bluetooth
7" Touchscreen
Pushbutton Start
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Honda Sensing Technologies
Road Departure Mitigation
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36270
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual-zone automatic climate control
HomeLink remote system
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
WIRELESS CHARGING
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Exterior
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Additional Features
USB port
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Proximity key entry system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Pushbutton Start
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
