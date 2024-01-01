Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Power Drivers Seat, Honda LaneWatch and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Power Drivers Seat<br>Honda LaneWatch<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Auto High Beam<br>USB Port<br>7 TFT Centre Meter Display<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37546

2020 Honda Civic

80,000 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F73LH005745

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

Remote Engine Starter

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Proximity key entry system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Honda LaneWatch
Power Driver’s Seat
Apple CarPlay  &  Android Auto
7" TFT Centre Meter Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Honda Civic