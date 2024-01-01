$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F73LH005745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Power Drivers Seat, Honda LaneWatch and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Bluetooth
Power Drivers Seat
Honda LaneWatch
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto High Beam
USB Port
7" TFT Centre Meter Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37546
1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Power Drivers Seat, Honda LaneWatch and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Bluetooth
Power Drivers Seat
Honda LaneWatch
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto High Beam
USB Port
7" TFT Centre Meter Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37546
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Proximity key entry system
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Honda LaneWatch
Power Driver’s Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7" TFT Centre Meter Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE w/ Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, A/C 81,823 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LT w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 91,515 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Radar Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Backup cam 84,810 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Honda Civic