$22,290+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Civic
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2020 Honda Civic
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,290
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,492KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F83LH014857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,492 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist , Collision Mitigation Braking System, Apple CarPlay&Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Apple CarPlay&Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 38357
1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist , Collision Mitigation Braking System, Apple CarPlay&Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Apple CarPlay&Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 38357
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Dual-Zone A/C
7" DISPLAY
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver’s Seat
USB Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4x4 w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C 64,256 KM $36,590 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 82,492 KM $22,290 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 64,000 KM $26,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,290
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Honda Civic