1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist , Collision Mitigation Braking System, Apple CarPlay&Android Auto and more!

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Apple CarPlay&Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 38357

2020 Honda Civic

82,492 KM

Details Description Features

$22,290

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

2020 Honda Civic

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,290

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,492KM
VIN 2HGFC2F83LH014857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,492 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Lane Keeping Assist , Collision Mitigation Braking System, Apple CarPlay&Android Auto and more!

The top features for this 2020 Honda Civic include:

Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Apple CarPlay&Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-Zone A/C
Bluetooth

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 38357

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Dual-Zone A/C
7" DISPLAY
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Honda LaneWatch
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver’s Seat
USB Device

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

